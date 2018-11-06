Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson ‘More In Love’ Than Ever: ‘They See Themselves Going The Distance’

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples, but the A-list ladies’ romance is getting stronger every day!

Cara Delevingne, 26, and Ashley Benson, 28, are known for keeping their alleged romance under wraps. But that doesn’t mean the ladies aren’t totally smitten, as paparazzi shots of them locking lips at London’s Heathrow Airport on Aug. 17 prove. Now a source close to Ashley EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the Pretty Little Liars star, and the English model and actress are “more in love than ever.”

“Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they’ve ever been,” the insider says. “Although they’re still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends.” Cara and Ashley were first spotted out together in May as they were leaving a Lauryn Hill concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The twosome appeared just friends, and Cara was rumored to be dating Paris Jackson at the time.

It now appears the A-listers have become closer over the past few months. “One of the main factors that keeps things strong in their relationship is their trust with one another,” the pal adds. “Cara and Ashley are both on the same page when it comes to keeping their love life private. They feel that helps build trust and intimacy, and they definitely see themselves going the distance.”

While Ashley and Cara prefer to keep things low-key, Ashley made a very public display of support when she attended Cara’s runway show on Sept. 28 for Balmain during Paris Fashion Week. The Spring Breakers starlet was spotted rolling up to the presentation with a friend, looking gorgeous as ever, and ready to cheer her girlfriend on the catwalk.