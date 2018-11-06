It was a collaboration for the ages when BTS and Charlie Puth took the stage at the 2018 MGAs on Nov. 6 to perform TWO songs together, and you can watch how it all went down here!

The 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards (otherwise known as MGA) were full of star power, and the most buzzed-about moment from the show was definitely the two collaborations between Charlie Puth and BTS! Not only did Charlie team up with BTS singer, Jungkook, for a rendition of his Selena Gomez duet, “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” but he also performed BTS’ hit, “Fake Love,” with the whole group during the show! Charlie has been vocal about his desire to collaborate with BTS, and since he has shows in Seoul on Nov. 7 and 8, this was the perfect opportunity!

The guys from BTS have also wanted to work with Charlie for quite some time, even tweeting in March 2017, “We really like Charlie Puth’s music.” About a year ago, in Nov. 29, Charlie tweeted at BTS to check their DMs, so maybe that’s where the talk all began!? Either way, fans are absolutely LIVING for the fact that these guys got together onstage. Plus, Charlie stuck around to hang out in the audience during the rest of the show, and K-Pop fans were loving his interaction with other groups, like Wanna One.

Charlie and Jungkook’s vocals sounded absolutely incredible when they hit all the right high notes during the performance, and the crowd went absolutely wild. Check out the videos of both performances here:

This marked the first MGA ceremony, and it’s safe to say things were off to a great start! BTS also took home awards for Best Male Group, Best Male Dance Performance and the Genie Music Popularity Award.