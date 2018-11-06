‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: 2-Hour Revival In The Works From Creator Vince Gilligan

‘Yeah bitch!’ It’s time to get cooking again because ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan is currently working on a two-hour movie extension of the AMC series.

At this time, it’s unclear whether this two-hour movie will air on TV or be released theatrically, as details are scare, but either way, a Breaking Bad revival is coming our way, according to The Hollywood Reporter! Series creator Vince Gilligan is said to be overseeing the project, but that’s about all that’s being reported right now. Sadly, there’s no word on whether or not original stars, such as Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris or Aaron Paul, will return for the new story. And we also don’t know if it’s a continuation of the original series, or a prequel, or a spinoff, but the story will reportedly be set in the existing Breaking Bad franchise.

While Vince will write the script, executive produce and possibly direct, Breaking Bad and prequel series Better Call Saul exec producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein will also work on the film project. The plot involves “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom” (Jesse Pinkman, anyone?) and will reportedly start production in New Mexico next month!

Breaking Bad, which starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry teacher Walter White who turned to cooking meth after getting diagnosed with cancer, became a breakout hit for AMC and ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. A prequel series, Better Call Saul, was quickly greenlighted before the initial series concluded, and it was recently renewed for a fifth season set to air in 2019. Vince Gilligan also serves as a co-creator and executive producer on that series.

