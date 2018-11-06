Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner: The Sweet Way He Won Her Back & Convinced Her To See Him Again

Kendall Jenner’s not an easy woman to please, but Ben Simmons found a way to win her over again! We’ve learned exclusively what Ben did to get her smitten.

As it turns out, flowers are the key to Kendall Jenner‘s heart! Ben Simmons pulled one of the oldest, smoothest moves in the book to get his ex-girlfriend’s attention, and it seems that it’s worked! Kendall, as a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, knows that Ben has “put in a lot of effort” to get her back in his life. And while she’s not interested in being locked down in a relationship, she can’t help but be swept up in the romanticism of it all! Maybe that’s why she was spotted with her ex-boyfriend this week after one of his Sixers games?

“Ben has been sending flowers for a while, trying to get her attention. Kendall was playing it really cool, but eventually Ben wore her down and convinced her to see him again,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s still keeping him at arms length, though. Kendall loves to be chased — she loves the back and forth. And she loves having her freedom and playing the field.” Maybe she’ll play the field with Ben now? Kendall and Ben ended their relationship on good terms; they simply broke up because they both had crazy busy schedules. He plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, and she’s one of the biggest models in the world, after all. No bad blood there!

Whether or not they remain cordial exes, or take things to the next level, one thing’s for certain: Ben is crazy about Kendall. Ben went positively mad when he saw pics of her making out with Anwar Hadid this summer! “Ben was really angry and hurt when he saw the photos of Kendall and Anwar, and at first he didn’t even want to talk to her. But he’s really missed her, so he called her and asked her if she wanted to come to the game,” a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.