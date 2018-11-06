Exclusive
Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner: The Sweet Way He Won Her Back & Convinced Her To See Him Again

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons
BACKGRID
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and her Australian basketball player boyfriend Ben Johnson are spotted at a resort with friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kendall flaunted her model figure in a skimpy blue thong bikini, although it looked like Ben was more interested in his cell phone than his girlfriend! The couple jetted away to their tropical getaway after attending youngest Kardashian sib Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party at Craig's, where they reportedly had an awkward encounter with Kendall's ex, Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin. Pictured: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**Mandatory byline must read - Clasos Press/Splash News** Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are joined by Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons and friends at Joe Francis's home in Mexico. The sisters and their boyfriends lounged around at the luxury beachfront mansion, rode on jet ski's and even jokingly gave the bird to photographers.Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Ben SimmonsRef: SPL5015695 120818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Clasos Press / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Mexico Rights
Kendall Jenner’s not an easy woman to please, but Ben Simmons found a way to win her over again! We’ve learned exclusively what Ben did to get her smitten.

As it turns out, flowers are the key to Kendall Jenner‘s heart! Ben Simmons pulled one of the oldest, smoothest moves in the book to get his ex-girlfriend’s attention, and it seems that it’s worked! Kendall, as a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, knows that Ben has “put in a lot of effort” to get her back in his life. And while she’s not interested in being locked down in a relationship, she can’t help but be swept up in the romanticism of it all! Maybe that’s why she was spotted with her ex-boyfriend this week after one of his Sixers games?

“Ben has been sending flowers for a while, trying to get her attention. Kendall was playing it really cool, but eventually Ben wore her down and convinced her to see him again,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s still keeping him at arms length, though. Kendall loves to be chased — she loves the back and forth. And she loves having her freedom and playing the field.” Maybe she’ll play the field with Ben now? Kendall and Ben ended their relationship on good terms; they simply broke up because they both had crazy busy schedules. He plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, and she’s one of the biggest models in the world, after all. No bad blood there!

Whether or not they remain cordial exes, or take things to the next level, one thing’s for certain: Ben is crazy about Kendall. Ben went positively mad when he saw pics of her making out with Anwar Hadid this summer! “Ben was really angry and hurt when he saw the photos of Kendall and Anwar, and at first he didn’t even want to talk to her. But he’s really missed her, so he called her and asked her if she wanted to come to the game,” a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.