Awkwafina Reveals Her Hopes For ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel: Peik Lin ‘Needs A Man’

A ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel is already in the works, and Awkwafina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what her hopes are for the sequel. This is just the beginning for ‘Crazy Rich Asians!’

Crazy Rich Asians made history when it was released in Aug. 2018. Not only was it the only film with an all-Asian cast in over two decades, it became the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade. A sequel is already in development, according to our sister site Variety. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Awkwafina, 29, who plays Peik Lin, about what she wants to see in a second movie. “The franchise will always have that heart. I think it will always show Asian Americans and Asian people as they are,” Awkwafina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Hollywood Film Awards. “So that will always continue. The cool thing about Crazy Rich Asians it is kind of mapped out for us, as you know. At least the next three. I hope that we can honor the book and if anything else that we can prove, that will be good. Peik Lin needs a man! Let’s get her a man!”

Awkwafina is right. Crazy Rich Asians is based off Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel, who actually wrote a trilogy! China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems are the two sequels that follow Crazy Rich Asians. The first film was very faithful to the source material, so you can expect the sequel(s) to do the same. If you’ve read Rich People Problems, you know that Peik Lin does get a man — Nick’s cousin, Alistair!

Crazy Rich Asians also stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, and Ken Jeong. While we all anxiously await the Crazy Rich Asians sequel, Awkwafina will be staying busy. She not only hosted the Hollywood Film Awards, she’s got a number of projects in the works, including the Angry Birds sequel!