Ashley Graham Flaunts Bare Butt For Sexy 80’s Themed ‘V’ Magazine Shoot

Clearly Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser aren’t afraid to show some skin! The beauties bared all for their sexy ‘V’ spread, complete with bright colors and 80’s hair — but without underwear. Take a look!

Summer may be over, but Ashley Graham, 31, and Paloma Elsesser, 26, are just heating up with a cheeky V magazine spread! The models are stunning in a sexy 80’s spread in the Nov. 8 issue, which will feature Lily Rose-Depp, 19, on the cover. In the first of the two gorgeous shots taken by Cass Bird, Ashley and Paloma are matching on the ground in colorful leotards and gloves, as well as vibrant makeup and teased hair. It’s as if these two were born in the wrong decade — they look fantastic! And in the second, the models are facing away from the camera in puffy jackets and thigh high stockings in different colors. But while they don’t match exactly, they’re missing the same thing. Their underwear! That’s right, Ashley and Paloma are flaunting their bare butts in V.

It’s such a hot shot, but Ashley is no stranger to these. The curvy model has her own lingerie line with Addition Elle, after all, which means she’s often promoting her brand by sporting the sexy pieces on social media. Who could forget the time Ashley posted behind the scenes videos showing off both white and black lingerie sets? She looked incredible, as always — which, oddly enough, is something she’s been attacked for in the past. When the plus-size model wore a color blocked dress to Vogue‘s Force of Fashion event in October, fans were quick to point out that she’d lost weight. And while some congratulated Ashley on that, some slammed her for looking more mainstream.

But anyone who thinks she isn’t breaking the mold enough, should take a look at this brave V spread. Mainstream? We think not!

Besides, as long as Ashley is happy and healthy, there’s no need to bash her and her super successful modeling career. We love her at any size and in any outfit — even a wild combo like the one above!