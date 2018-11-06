Ariana Grande Gets Emotional Over Video Of Mac Miller Listening To Her Song: ‘He’s Supposed To Be Here’

Mac Miller may be gone, but he still has a place in Ariana Grande’s heart. After a fan shared an old video of Mac listening to her music, she couldn’t hold back how much she missed him.

“Hey [Ariana Grande],” a fan tweeted to the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer on Nov. 6. “Here’s a video of [Mac Miller] listening to “R.E.M. during his Instagram live from August 9th before it was released. We had to stan the vest song from [her album] Sweetener.” Sure enough, the fan shared a video of Mac listening to Ariana’s track, “R.E.M.,” and it appeared to leave her with all the deepest feelings over her ex. “his voice and laugh. He is supposed to be here.”

“Thank [you] for finding this,” Ariana, 25, added. While Ariana and Mac’s split was less than amicable, she had nothing but love for her ex-boyfriend following his death on Sept. 7. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she said when speaking for the first time since his death. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. …. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved.”

Ariana even mentioned Mac (real name Malcolm McCormick) in her new song, “Thank U, Next,” singing, “Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete [Davidson], I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.” Prior to the song’s release, she paid tribute to Mac by sharing a sweet throwback video when he was dressed up in a tuxedo.

Mac Miller’s official cause of death was revealed on Nov. 5, when the Los Angeles County Coroner’s officer confirmed that Mac died from a “mixed drug toxicity.” In addition to cocaine and alcohol, Mac had fentanyl in his system (the same drug that was found in Prince’s body when he died in 2016.) Following these findings, the coroner ruled that Mac had died from an “accidental overdose.” Mac’s struggles with substance abuse were well known, and were instrumental in his breakup with Ariana. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem,” she said at the time. Despite the acrimonious break, Ariana sent support to Mac following his DUI arrest in May 2018.