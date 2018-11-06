Anna Duggar & Disgraced Husband Josh Pose In Rare Family Pic As She Urges People To Vote ‘Wisely’

Josh Duggar has remained out of the public eye after going to rehab for a porn addiction and infidelity in 2015. His wife Anna has included him in a rare family photo to remind people to vote in the 2018 mid term election.

Little has been seen of disgraced eldest Duggar son Josh since his 2015 scandal involving infidelity, sexual molestation and porn addiction. Until now! In a rare move, wife Anna showed off a current pic of tbe 30-year-old and their family of five children in a get out the vote message on Nov. 6. “It’s election day! Voting is a wonderful freedom, opportunity and responsibility and the outcome of this election will greatly effect our families and the future of this great nation. Let’s use this responsibility wisely! #vote #littleduggars,” Anna captioned a family photo showing off their five children, with Josh holding their 13-month-old youngest child Mason.

Josh’s immediate family unit is a rare sight on social media, and Anna has devoted her Instagram page to her children while never showing pics of her embattled husband. Seeing him again divided the family’s fans, with some praising Anna for forgiveness while others told her that they’d be voting Blue just to counter the sheer numbers of the ultra conservative Duggar clan. “Anna, I have a lot of respect for you and your commitment to the Lord!” one fan commented. “It’s a family picture people. This is Instagram. Go to church and preach!” another wrote to counter the haters.

“I was feeling a little lazy about voting, then your post reminded me of the army of voters you people produce. It was the kick in the butt I needed to get out there and negate one vote! 😂😂😂 Thanks!” one non-fan snarked in the comments while another added, “Vote blue for family values!! Trump and his party are the farthest from a Christian. He’s hate hate hate.” One person scolded Anna, “Doesn’t the Bible say not to get involved in politics?”

Josh has been nearly invisible since his multiple scandals rocked his immediate and extended family in 2015, which ended up causing TLC to cancel the Duggar’s primary reality show 19 Kids and Counting. He admitted in a Facebook post to “acting inexcusably” as a teenager “for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends” after a 2002 police report surfaced accusing him of molesting five girls when he was 14. Two of which turned out to be sisters Jill, 27, and Jessa, 26 who confirmed they were his victims.

On July 19, 2015, Anna and Josh welcomed their fourth child Meredith Grace Duggar. But just a month later a hacker revealed that Josh had been a member of now defunct cheating website Ashley Madison. “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote in a statement. He then asked fans for forgiveness, but has become somewhat of an outcast in his huge family of 18 siblings along with their spouses and kids. The last time he pictured reunited with the clan for a pic was in Nov. 2016 at Thanksgiving.