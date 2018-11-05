Wendy Williams: ‘RHOA’s Porsha Won’t Get Married After Acting Like A ‘Kindergartener’

The season 11 premiere of ‘RHOA’ featured Porsha Williams pushing her boyfriend to propose, and Wendy Williams thinks her behavior was childish! Wendy says Porsha won’t say ‘I do’ after taking her man to the same ring shop she took her ex to!



Wendy Williams, 54, weighed in on the season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s got some bad news for Porsha Williams, 37. — “This guy is not gonna marry you!” The talk show host thinks Porsha is more infatuated with the idea of having a fairytale romance, than putting effort into an actual marriage. “Porsha’s more focused on the ring, the man and the image of it all, than on a relationship,” Wendy told her studio audience on November 5, one night after the premiere.

On Sunday night’s episode, Porsha was shoving an engagement down her boyfriend, Dennis McKinley‘s throat. — Granted, the two have only been dating for about five months at that point. What made things even crazier, is the fact that Dennis and Porsha were looking at diamonds ranging from six to 10 karats, also ranging in price from $145,000 to $552,000. AND, Dennis told her that there was no budget, which made Porsha very excited. His income? — Dennis owns a a few hookah lounges and a hot dog restaurant. Porsha definitely likes to play up his businesses. But, when Dennis told her there was no budget because he sold “like 2,000 hot dogs this week,” that’s when she lost a bit of credibility… to some, including Wendy.

“They’ve only been together for five months,” she said. “How do you know in five months that you want to be engaged to somebody. She was like a kindergartener,” Wendy said before mocking Porsha begging for a ring. “It takes a lot more than a ring to keep your marriage together.”

Let us remind you that Porsha took Dennis to the same exact ring shop she took her ex to preview rings during the premiere. And, Wendy didn’t think that was a good move, either. “If I were him, I’d be looking at her sideways, that she even allowed me to go into a store where he ex man bought her a ring,” she added. “How stupid are you? … If I were him I’d take the ring back and start all over again going to another store. I’d have a problem with that,” Wendy continued.

Despite what the critics have to say, the episode ended with all of the women, including Dennis, heading to Miami to support NeNe Leakes at a stand-up comedy event. And, this is where Porsha thinks she’s being proposed to.