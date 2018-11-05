‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Dishes Season 7 & Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

Billie Lee confirms that Season 7 on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is going to be intense! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, the reality opened up about Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Rules own Billie Lee chatted with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that ranged from the show’s upcoming season to her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. While talking about the seventh season, Billie couldn’t disclose too much, but she did reveal what we can expect. “I can’t really tell you anything,” Billie admitted. “It’s very intense this year. It’s way more intense this year than last year. It was really hard.”

Billie also went on to talk about supporting Lisa during the tough time after her brother died, and the reality star’s questionable future with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “When I do see her, I give her hugs because I know what it feels like to be the outcast and not everyone loving and accepting of you no matter what you’re doing in life so I just send her love and sometimes I feel like I can tell she’s going through a hard time, especially after her brother passed,” Billie added. “It’s hard for her and I just always send her love.”

And when it comes to Lisa’s future on RHOBH, that’s up in the air based on her schedule. “Obviously she’s so busy and she’s opened Tom Tom and they’re already expanding it,” Billie said. “I feel like she’s always on the go and I would like to see her calm down a little bit and not be so stressed with negative people who are trying to bring her down.” Billie added that Lisa is stressed with all of the drama between her and her co-stars. “Yeah, it’s very stressful for her and to be honest, hopefully she does take some time off,” Billie confirmed.