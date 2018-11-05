Tiny Is Missing T.I. ‘Like Crazy’: Is She Planning Another Sexy South African Getaway To See Him?

Tiny Harris & T.I. are miles apart right now as he films his new movie, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Tiny is coping with the distance.

T.I., 38, is abroad filming his forthcoming film, Monster Hunter, and his lady, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is missing him big time! With T.I. being miles away, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how Tiny has been passing the time. “Tiny is missing Tip like crazy while he’s away filming, but at the same time it’s actually kind of good for their relationship, because it’s definitely true that absence makes the heart grow fonder,” a source close to Tiny told us. “They’re keeping things hot with lots of sexting and FaceTiming, and even though the time difference between South Africa and Atlanta isn’t ideal, they’re managing to make it work,” they added.

Sure, Tiny has her own endeavors to work on, but she’s also planning to find time to visit her man in Africa for the second time. “Tiny is super busy right now, she’s been working on some solo music projects that’s she’s really excited about, but she definitely wants to try and make the time to go and see Tip again before shooting wraps,” the source continued. “They had such an amazing time together in Cape Town, and she would really love to visit him when filming moves to Namibia, as she’s never been before and she’s always wanted to go.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.

Tiny’s initial trip to Africa to see T.I. was just about the most romantic thing ever! The pair took in the sights together, and Tiny made sure to document it all on social media. The singer flaunted their fun in a video she posted to Instagram on Oct. 25. In the clip, T.I. can be seen mingling with some locals in South Africa while Tiny lovingly looks on and says, “Look at this guy.”

During the same trip, T.I. also surprised Tiny with a lavish night out, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny‘s trip to South Africa has been epic, so many highlights but one of the most romantic things that she and Tip have done so far was a private dinner cruise,” a friend of Tiny’s revealed. “He arranged it all for them, including a private chef and a crew. They watched the sunset and then had a five course dinner and then they had a night of passion that made her feel like they were on their honeymoon.” Sounds like a dream! If one thing’s for sure, T.I. is definitely trying to redeem himself this time around.