‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Last Night Of Knockouts Begins

The final night of Knockouts on ‘The Voice’ begins! With 1 steal and 2 saves left for the judges, the talent is narrowing down! Who will make it to the Live Playoffs? — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The final night of Knockouts is here! Tonight’s episode of The Voice will consist of the rest of the contestants performing in the last round of Knockouts. After tonight, we will know who makes it to the Live Playoffs.

So, here’s how tonight works: A pair of artists within the same team are selected to sing individual performances one after the other. These artists will sing solo, with all eyes on just them! This time around, the artists get to pick out their own song to perform, and then their coaches will give them guidance and advice, per usual. Following the performances, the coaches will then decide which contestant moves on in the competition. Also, each coach only has one steal and one save. (You’ll want to remember this).

As you may know, Mariah Carey has joined the show as a key advisor to each coach — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson — and all 32 contestants. Who will make it to the Live playoffs? Check out our recap!

TEAM KELLY: SARAH GRACE Vs. CHEVEL SHEPHARD — The singers may be teens, but they have veteran voices. Sarah Grace has more of an “old soul” sound, Mariah says. She sings, “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James. Kelly chose the artist who she feels is ready, right now to battle the other older artists.

WINNER : CHEVEL

: KELLY SAVES SARAH GRACE

TEAM ADAM: DEANDRE NICO Vs. JAKE WELLS — DeAndre, a soul artist who can sing country too, wanted to highlight that skill, singing “Wanted” by Hunter Hayes. Meanwhile, Jake performs Coldplay‘s “Yellow”. He wants to prove to Adam that he’s a musician and a singer, so he incorporates his keyboard to make the performance more of his own. — That’s what Adam wants, because he doesn’t want Jake sounding like the original. In the end, it was obvious that DeAndre was the favorite. His performance overpowered Jake’s, and Adam said he is ready to win.

WINNER: DEANDRE

TEAM J. HUD: ANTHONY ARYA Vs. KENNEDY HOLMES — Anthony, 15, performs “Operator” by Jim Croce with his guitar. While he sounded great, his performance was extremely calm and mellow. Kennedy, 13, on the other hand, goes for a song that will showcase her complete range. She performs “What About Us” by Pink and nails the song. In the end one artist overpowered the other.

WINNER: KENNEDY

TEAM BLAKE: COLTON SMITH Vs KIRK JAY — Colton performs “Lady Marmalade,” a song Mariah seems worried about when she says, “Colton’s got his work cut out for him.” Blake seems to feel the same, warning Colton he’s got to light up the stage with his energy because his song choice is so flashy. Kirk performs “Incase You Didn’t Know,” a song about loving someone and finally admitting it. — Also a song he wants to sing to his own ex. While Colton certainly performed well, it was Kirk’s vocals that completely dominated.

WINNER: KIRK JAY

J. HUD STEALS COLTON SMITH

TEAM ADAM: DELANEY SILVERNELL Vs. STEVE MEMMOLO — Delaney performs Kesha‘s “Praying”. Steve sings “Unaware” by Adam Stone, a track he struggled with in rehearsals until Adam gave him a few tips. Once Steve made the changes, he sounded great. But, it’s going to be a tough match going up against Delaney, who has an extremely powerful voice.

——————————-

Here’s where the teams stand:

Jennifer Hudson: MaKenzie Thomas, Patrique Fortson, SandyRedd, Franc West

Kelly Clarkson: Keith Paluso, Kymberli Joye, Zaxai, Abby Cates

Adam Levine: Tyke James, Reagan Strange, RADHA, Kameron Marlowe

Blake Shelton: Natasha GreyCloud, Funsho, Dave Fenley