Telethon For America Live Stream: Watch Amy Schumer, Charlize Theron & More Get Out The Vote

Tonight we laugh — tomorrow we vote! The Telethon For America, during which our favorite celebs try to get voters to pledge to actually go to the polls, airs tonight at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT. Watch via our live stream here!

Not convinced that you need to vote in the midterm election on November 6? Allow stars like Amy Schumer, Charlize Theron, and Judd Apatow to change your mind! The Telethon For America, held the night of November 5, isn’t your typical telethon. Organized by comedian Ben Gleib, the event isn’t meant to raise money. Instead, celebrities have signed up for a phone bank to “take pledges to increase voter turnout around the country.” This event is going to be hilarious, and it’s totally live! And guess what? You can watch it here, on HollywoodLife.com through our free live stream above! The telethon starts at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT, and is expected to run two hours. You’re not going to want to miss this!

Expect appearances from Amy Schumer, Jim Jefferies, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel, Chelsea Handler, Ashley Benson, Adam Devine, Ben Gleib, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Alyssa Milano, Jeff Ross, YouTube Stars Lilly Singh & Olga Kay, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Taylor, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Debra Messing, Jackie Tohn, Connie Britton, Wyatt Cenac, Natasha Leggero, Tone Bell, Lliza Shlesinger, Rory Scovel, Mary McCormack, Brad Williams, Zoe Lister-Jones, Jade Tailor, Milana Vayntrub, Quaddus, Allison Janney, and many, many more! Samantha Ronson will be the house DJ.

The telethon isn’t just a live stream of a celebrity phone bank; there will be live performances, comedy, music, pre-taped segments, and so much more! The Telethon For America airs LIVE tonight, November 5, at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT on YouTube, Comedy Central, Facebook, and on the celebrities’ personal social media pages. Be sure to tune in. Oh, and VOTE TOMORROW!!