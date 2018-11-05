‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Reveals: ‘I Have To Quit This Show’ – Here’s Why

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood shocked fans when she took to Twitter on Nov. 5 to post some tweets about how she’s had enough of being on the show and has to quit. Is she officially leaving the cast?

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, 28, hinted that she may be leaving the show when she posted a few tweets on Nov. 5 that expressed her frustration. “I can’t do this anymore,” one tweet read. “I have to quit this show,” read another. When fans started responding to her shocking tweets, Amber posted a more lengthy message that explained the reasoning for her feelings. “The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore,” her message began. “If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.” She then followed up with another message that read, “No there’s other things that I will do and it will be to help people like I’ve always only wanted to do!”

Amber’s tweets were posted just hours before the latest episode of Teen Mom OG aired. In the episode, Amber shockingly reveals that she suffered a miscarriage with her ex Matt Baier to her first ex-fiance Gary Shirley‘s now wife Kristina Anderson after Kristina told her about a similar experience she went through. “I went to the doctor and they did the ultrasound and found the heartbeat,” Kristina told Amber in the episode. “They told me there was nothing they could do. If I could’ve chose, I would’ve not [heard the heartbeat].” Amber consoled Kristina after telling her about her own miscarriage and explained that she “didn’t hear the heartbeat or anything like that.” “I didn’t even go to the hospital, actually,” she said. “That’s really sad. I’m so sorry you had to go through that.”

Since Teen Mom OG does share some pretty personal and intimate moments in the cast member’s lives, we can understand how it may get too much for Amber, especially when there’s difficult moments that are showcased. Although we’re not sure if Amber’s tweets will lead to her really leaving the show, we’ll definitely update with any more info that becomes available. We reached out to Amber and her team about her future with the show but have yet to receive a response.

Amber’s been through a lot on the show and we commend her for being so open about her life. From having her first child to going through breakups to dealing with the struggles of addiction, Amber has shared it all and we wish her happiness in whatever decisions she makes for the future.