‘Friends & Family Hustle’: Tiny Gears Up For Anniversary Trip With T.I. — He Better ‘Show Up For Me’

Despite her drama with T.I., Tiny admitted she’s ‘excited’ for their anniversary trip to Trinidad on the Nov. 5 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ — and she even packed her sexiest lingerie for the occasion!

T.I. and Tiny were just days away from heading to Trinidad for a romantic anniversary vacation on the Nov. 5 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, and she had her girls over to help her pack for the occasion. “I’m kind of excited to go to Trinidad,” Tiny said. “It’s excited to go celebrate my eight year anniversary with this man and enjoy Trinidad.” With the help of her gal pals, Tiny packed up some sexy lingerie for the trip…and didn’t shy away when someone joked that she wouldn’t be wearing it for long!

“The girls are trying to have me half naked out there in Trinidad!” Tiny exclaimed. “Which, I mean…it is my anniversary. But I gotta get in the mood.” This trip came over the summer, just weeks after Tip was caught slapping another woman’s butt on video. So, naturally, Tiny was expecting a lot from her husband during their time away, and said in last week’s episode that she was planning to use the vacation as a start to a ‘new beginning’ in their relationship.

This week, she added, “This long weekend to Trinidad is just a few days away — and, sorry guys, no cameras, no phones.Just me and my husband and an island. It’s time for him to show up for me, if you know what I’m saying.”

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t get to see what goes down on the vacation, but considering we’ve seen T.I. and Tiny together quite a bit over the last few months, we know things work out between them! Most recently, she visited him in South Africa, where he’s working on a new movie called Monster Hunter. All is right in the world!