Va-va-voom! Stella skipped the shirt for the red carpet premiere of ‘The Girl in the Spider Web’ in New York on Nov. 4. See her outfit below!

Stella Maxwell, 28, is gearing up for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but first, she’s taking in a flick! Wearing a velvet blazer with nothing underneath, tight leather pants and sky-high heels, she looked sexy and stunning on the carpet for a special screening of The Girl in the Spider Web on Nov. 4. The model will walk the runway at the VS show at the taping on Nov. 8, so her body is picture perfect and ready to model that lacy lingerie! For this movie premiere, she showed off her wild side, skipping a bra and a shirt, and rocking just a blazer to perfection.

See more stars wearing blazers without bras in the gallery attached above! Stella’s hair was long and lush — the beautiful blonde styled her hair in a side part, with pretty curls. It was super shiny and looked really soft. Her makeup was a bit more rock and roll, as she wore dark black eyeliner all around her gorgeous blue eyes. Her skin was dewy and fresh and her lips were neutral, but pouty. Sexy!

Stella will walk alongside Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, and more, plus Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid! There are also some major performances happening, from Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini and more! The show tapes in November but airs on ABC on Dec. 2! Be sure to watch Stella and our other favorites!