The Spice Girls Officially Reunite & Announce Massive Stadium Tour — See Dates

Get ready to spice up your life: Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, & Ginger Spice are finally hitting the road together! See the details of their epic reunion here.

It’s official! The Spice Girls are giving us what we really really want, and are finally reuniting! Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), are getting back together for an epic series of shows. While the group will perform sans Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), these four ladies are ready to give their fans a dose of ’90s nostalgia! The ladies announced the big via a hilarious Twitter video, and even showed off their vocal chops as they sang a short snippet of a song in unison.

Their massive stadium tour kicks off on June 1, 2019 and will hit major cities across the UK. Sorry U.S. fans, you’ll have to buy a flight if you don’t want to miss this! “This is so exciting!” Emma said on the UK radio show This Is Heart on the morning of Nov. 5. Ready to hear “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life” live? Tickets for the reunion shows go on sale Saturday, Nov. 10.

The reunion has been a long time coming. The last time the group reunited as a whole was for a performance at the 2012 London Olympics. Since, the group has teased a reunion a number of times, but this is the first concrete tour info we’ve received!

We would have loved to see Victoria join as well, but she clearly is one busy lady. The singer is concentrating on her fashion label these days, as well as raising her family. However, the other group members seem to be upset that she won’t be joining the tour. Mel B dressed as Victoria on Halloween, & seemingly shaded her! Here’s to hoping we’ll at least see Victoria in the crowd cheering on her former bandmates!