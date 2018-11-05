Sofia Richie: Did Scott Disick’s GF Get A Kardashian-Style Bigger Butt? — See Before & After Pics

Sofia Richie took to Instagram to post a new attractive pic on Nov. 5 and it has her fans wondering if she enhanced her behind like the Kardashians.

Sofia Richie, 20, posted a very eye-catching photo to her Instagram on Nov. 5 and it has people asking about whether or not the model has had work done on her butt! The photo was an ad for clothing company A’GACI and in the pic, Sofia can be seen modeling a soft gray one piece that includes some figure-flattering pants that showcased the beauty’s behind and yes, it definitely looked fuller. “Gettin comfy in @agaci_store#AgaciGirl #Agacipartner #ad,” Sofia captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for her fans to notice the difference and they responded with various comments asking Sofia all about her butt. “Butt enhancing?,” one follower asked. “looks like she did a cosmetic butt surgery,” another said. “her butt looks Kardashian,” yet another follower posted. Since Kim Kardashian and some of her sisters are known for enhancing their behinds, it’s easy to see why some would compare Sofia with the famous family members.

Another interesting point about Sofia’s butt enhancing speculation is the fact that she’s currently dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 35. In fact, there’s been many times that Sofia caught attention by looking similar to Kourtney and other KarJenners so now that her butt is looking fuller, it just adds to the similarities! We’re not sure if Sofia did indeed do get anything done to her behind or if it’s just the way the pants fit her in her latest pic, but it’s interesting to speculate!

We’ll be updating if any more pics or info from Sofia’s new look becomes available. Whether she had work done or not we have to admit that she’s looking better than ever!