Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Look Glum Jetting Into LA 2 Days After She Was In Tears In Australia

Trouble in paradise? Scott and Sofia didn’t look so good during their Derby Day fight — and they weren’t much happier heading back to the States a couple days later. See for yourself!

What’s going on with Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20? After the couple was seen having a tense conversation at Derby Day in Australia, complete with tears on the model’s part, they headed home two days later looking less than happy. These two have been seeing each other for over a year, so some bumps in the road are to be expected along the way, but they seemed pretty glum landing leaving Los Angeles’s Tom Brady International Terminal on Nov. 5. Not only were they matching in gray sweatshirts, but Scott and Sofia were both wearing similar blank expressions and hiding their eyes behind sunglasses. The father of three even had his hood pulled up!

While they weren’t holding hands or showing off any PDA, it was sweet to see that Scott was still holding Sofia’s black bag. Whatever’s going on between them, that doesn’t mean he’s stopped taking care of his S.O. Sofia held onto a smaller black purse of her own, as well as a Louis Vuitton backpack. With her hair pulled back in a bun, the model looked cute and casual in bike shorts and sneakers. But as much as we were loving her street style, we’re so used to seeing Sofia and Scott smiling that their glum faces were a huge distraction. Is this tiff temporary, or are they going through something more serious?

While there’s been speculation that Sofia isn’t the biggest fan of Scott’s family trips with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, the first sign that these two were in trouble was their heated conversation in Melbourne. Sofia didn’t just look to be crying, but appeared to be telling Scott off as well. And when the couple left the event early, their expressions were identical to the glum ones they wore at the airport.

Yikes! We hope all is well with these two and that we see them smiling again soon.