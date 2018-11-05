Ray J Fires Back After Kim K Slams Him As A ‘Liar’: I ‘Never’ Shared ‘Intimate Details’ About Her

Ray J finally responds to claims that he leaked intimate details about his sex life with Kim Kardashian while they were dating! And, he’s NOT happy! After Kim called him a liar, Ray J unleashed this fiery response!

Ray J, 37, says he’s not the one who voiced sexual details about Kim Kardashian, 38, at a party in London. “I NEVER SAID NONE OF THIS – I’m focused on my new baby and my wife! Pls stop trying to tear me down,” the rapper tweeted, along with a report that he was running his mouth about his ex on November 1. His response comes after Kim caught wind of the news and tweeted that he’s a “pathological liar.“

Ray J’s tweet also comes after his wife, Princess Love, apparently put in her two cents about the drama. “Why is he talking about her [Kim], and they’re both married,” a fan tweeted, to which Princess Love reportedly replied, “I’m trying to figure out the same thing.” Love’s comment has since been deleted. She welcomed a baby girl with Ray J in May.

Things got chippy between the exes after a report claimed Ray J spilled the tea about their sex life to partygoers in London on November 1. The rapper was reportedly out promoting his new single, “Right On Time”. “Kim and I had fun times, marathon sessions. But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her makeup if she did. She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood,” the report claimed he said.

Among is alleged claims, were that Kim would order out for pizza during their hookups, that she would have Cristal chilled to 22 degrees, and that she would always stop to answer the phone when mom Kris Jenner called. The report also claimed Ray J said Kim owned a “red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys” and spent around $100,000 on thongs.

“RayJ constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashianshows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye [West] ignores his ass,” afan wrote in a tweet, November 4, which caught Kim’s attention. “Or shows he’s a pathological liar, you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!,” Kim responded, along with three laughing emojis.

Kim and Ray J were in a relationship from 2003-2006. Following their split, Kim eventually moved on with Kanye West, who she has three children with. And, Ray J married Princess Love in 2016.