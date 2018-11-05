Gallery
10 Times Priyanka Chopra Gave Off Major Bridal Vibes In White Outfits Ahead Of Wedding

Priyanka Chopra
SplashNews
Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe Tiffany's, NY Pictured: Priyankka Chopra Ref: SPL5037168 281018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Priyanka Chopra Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018 WEARING ESTER ABNER
Priyanka Chopra 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 03 May 2018 WEARING ISABEL MARANT SHOES BY OFF-WHITE X JIMMY CHOO View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Priyanka Chopra is getting ready to walk down the aisle with husband-to-be Nick Jonas soon and she’s totally been getting in the bridal mood by wearing numerous white outfits. Here are some of our favorites!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, has been glowing with serious bride-to-be vibes in the past few months and wearing flattering white outfits has a lot to do with it! The gorgeous actress is reportedly set to walk down the aisle to marry the man of her dreams, Nick Jonas, 26, in Dec. and she’s been having a fun time preparing for the big day. From celebrating with a massive bridal shower to dancing the night away at a bachelorette party, Priyanka knows how to look her best and when she’s wearing white, we can’t help but think about her upcoming magical wedding!

Priyanka almost looked like she was already dressed to say “I do” when she wore a beautiful white dress at her bridal shower, which took place at the fancy Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. She also turned heads when she wore a white sweater dress and posed for a picture by the water in what looks like Amsterdam, where her bachelorette party reportedly took place. Priyanka wore another white ensemble that consisted of a silky white dress suit for a pre-Grammy Awards event earlier this year.

Priyanka, who was born in India, got major attention when she stepped out in a white figure-flattering dress during a public appearance and again when she dressed up in a white Chanel pants outfit. She also wore a white dress in a pic she posted to Instagram that showed her posing with India’s prime minister Shri Narendra Modi back in Apr. On a few other occasions, Priyanka wore a white transparent top over a solid white top and a few white dressy button-down blouses.