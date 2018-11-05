Pete Davidson: Why He Vows To Stop Joking About Ariana Grande & Their Split On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson is done making jokes about his failed relationship with Ariana Grande, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why he made this decision, here!

Ariana Grande will likely be happy to hear that her ex, Pete Davidson, is done poking fun at their relationship and its eventual downfall. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that their split will no longer be the butt of his jokes on Saturday Night Live, and we think it’s a wise choice he’s making. “Pete’s go-to coping mechanism is humor, so he’s always made jokes to help ease his pain — it’s his way of dealing, so his first instinct has been to make light of his breakup with Ariana — but as soon as he realized how hurtful that was to her, he stopped,” a source close to Pete tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s one thing for Pete to make jokes at his own expense, but it was never his intention to poke fun at Ariana, that’s the very last thing he wants to do, and when she felt that’s what he was doing, he decided to pull the material.”

As we previously told you, Ariana slammed her ex on Thursday, Nov. 1, when she saw him poking fun at their failed engagement in a promo for the Nov. 3 episode of SNL. She immediately responded to the video by tweeting, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” He then sent her a sweet message during the actual episode, once he realized how hurt she was by his joke.

“Their relationship was anything but a joke, and Pete doesn’t want Ariana to think he didn’t take things seriously, because despite everything he still loves her with all his being, and he would get back with her in a heartbeat. As much as Pete turns his darkness into humor, there’s some things that he values too much to joke about, and Ariana’s feelings definitely fall into that category,” our source adds.

We have to admit that we’re happy to hear Pete’s putting a stop to his jokes about his relationship with Ariana. Splits are never easy, and while he uses humor to heal his own heartbreak, jokes can be hurtful to others, and in this case, that’s Ariana.