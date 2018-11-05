While on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, NeNe Leakes could not have looked more less enthused after Andy Cohen congratulated Kenya Moore on the birth of her daughter Brooklyn!

It looks like this feud might not have died out after all. NeNe Leakes was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, when Andy Cohen took a moment to congratulate NeNe’s on-and-off frienemy Kenya Moore on the birth of her daughter Brooklyn. “Want to send congratulations out to Kenya Moore who had her baby,” Andy said. “Very excited. It’s a girl called Brooklyn, so congratulations to Kenya.” And NeNe’s response? Meagerly applauding with her index fingers and giving Phoebe Robinson, who was also a guest on WWHL, some serious side-eye. Watch the moment go down here!

We reported earlier how NeNe seemingly ended her feud with Kenya in a very public way and even congratulated her after baby shower (despite not being invited). “So happy for [Kenya]! Bravo should have made her a housewife this season!” NeNe wrote in an Instagram comments section on a pic shared from the shower, according to Bossip. “She really really deserves it! Congrats girl! I know you bringing a life into the world and I’m trying to save a life” … “She should be a housewife! Bravo is crazy. They r soooo beautiful! So so happy for her and [husband] Marc [Daly].”

However, before that, Kenya was disappointed in Kenya for throwing shade at her in a Q& A, when she wrote that she’d “delete Nene 😝🤦🏾🤷🏾.” “NeNe is shocked and disappointed that Kenya threw shade at her,” a friend of NeNe’s EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife at the time. “NeNe genuinely felt things between them were fine, she thought they’d healed. Kenya certainly acted like things were all good the last time they spoke, NeNe congratulated her on her pregnancy and was fully expecting an invite to her baby shower.”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding NeNe's feud with Kenya.