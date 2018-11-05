National Love Your Red Hair Day: Celebrate With Pics Of Prince Harry & More Celeb Redheads

Happy National Love Your Red Hair Day to all our redheaded peeps! Nov. 5 is all about honoring the redheads and what makes them special. So take a look at famous gingers like Prince Harry and more!

If you have red hair, consider yourself special! Only 1-2% of the world’s population is redheaded, and in the United States, an estimated 2-6%(six to 18 million) Americans possess fiery locks. That means the United States has the largest population of redheads in the world, even with those teensy tiny numbers. Naturally, that’s why National Love Your Red Hair Day is celebrated here! The unofficial holiday was started in 2015 by sisters Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti of How to be a Redhead, because, “We wanted to create a nationally recognized day of the year that empowered redheads to love their hair. But, most of all, it’s a reminder to people everywhere, redhead or not, to love their unique qualities.”

So cool! Red hair is so beautiful, and we may be just a little bit biased; multiple people with red hair work at HollywoodLife! Adrienne and Stephanie created the holiday after seeing a rise redheads being mocked — looking at you, South Park — and downright hated by some people. They wanted to spread a positive message, instead. There are tons of celebrities with red hair, both natural and dyed, who are absolutely being honored today, November 5. Obviously, Prince Harry is at the top of the list. His nickname is “the ginger prince,” after all. Now that wife Meghan Markle is pregnant, fans are going wild over the fact that the next royal could also have red hair! It’s possible, but not guaranteed. The ginger gene is recessive, meaning Meghan has to be carrying it, as well, for the baby to be a redhead. We’ll find out in the spring!

For more pics of famous redheads, like Rihanna (once upon a time!), Emma Stone, Christina Hendricks, Rupert Grint, and more, scroll through our gallery above! And have a happy day, redheaded readers!