Meghan Markle’s Mom Invited To Christmas With Royal Family In Break With Tradition

Sounds like Meghan’s first Christmas with the Royals is going to be a special one! Her mother will be invited to ring in the holidays with them, says a new report. Here’s what we know!

Meghan Markle, 37, may just get the best of both worlds this holiday season! The mom-to-be could end up celebrating Christmas with both her new royal family members and her mom Doria Ragland, source close to Meghan told Sunday Express. What a special way for the former actress to ease her way into new family festivities — especially since Kate Middleton, 36, has never been granted such a favor since she married Prince William, 36, back in 2011! While her family has come to visit for the holidays, they’ve always stayed at a nearby hotel. So why let Doria stay with the royals at Norfolk Estate? “It’s a mark of the Queen’s respect for Meghan and an acknowledgement that she doesn’t have any other relations in this country — unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family,” the insider explained.

Considering what a tumultuous year Meghan has had with her other family members, we bet it’d be such a relief to have her mom on board for Christmas celebrations! Unlike Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle, 74, who staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry, 34 — not to mention siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. who have bashed Meghan for everything from her doomed relationship to her staged smiles — Doria has been nothing but supportive. In fact, she was on her best behavior at Meghan’s wedding! She was the only family member of Meghan’s to attend and was all smiles in her mint green dress.

That wasn’t the only time that Doria was included in a major royal milestone! Her reaction to Meghan’s pregnancy news in October, according to a royal spokesperson, was featured alongside the Queen’s. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

But why stop with weddings and birth announcements? If this report is true, it sounds like Meghan’s mom will really be integrated into her daughter’s new life. What’s next — a guest room with her name on it?