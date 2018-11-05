Report
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle’s Mom Invited To Christmas With Royal Family In Break With Tradition

meghan markle mom christmas
Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sydney Harbour to watch sailing in the Invictus Games. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry arrive at Dubbo AirportPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Australia - 17 Oct 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Australia - 18 Oct 2018 Their Royal Highnesses will fly to Melbourne where the day will begin with a short walk to Government House, meeting members of the public along the way in the grounds of the Royal Botanic Gardens, before attending an official Reception at Government House. A diverse group of young Victorian leaders and community members will attend the Reception, including Queen's Young Leader Hunter Johnson, founder of The Man Cave mental health initiative. The Duke and Duchess will also meet representatives from Aubot, Farmwall and F1 in Schools View Gallery View Gallery 61 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

Sounds like Meghan’s first Christmas with the Royals is going to be a special one! Her mother will be invited to ring in the holidays with them, says a new report. Here’s what we know!

Meghan Markle, 37, may just get the best of both worlds this holiday season! The mom-to-be could end up celebrating Christmas with both her new royal family members and her mom Doria Ragland, source close to Meghan told Sunday Express. What a special way for the former actress to ease her way into new family festivities — especially since Kate Middleton, 36, has never been granted such a favor since she married Prince William, 36, back in 2011! While her family has come to visit for the holidays, they’ve always stayed at a nearby hotel. So why let Doria stay with the royals at Norfolk Estate?  “It’s a mark of the Queen’s respect for Meghan and an acknowledgement that she doesn’t have any other relations in this country — unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family,” the insider explained.

Considering what a tumultuous year Meghan has had with her other family members, we bet it’d be such a relief to have her mom on board for Christmas celebrations! Unlike Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle, 74, who staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry, 34 — not to mention siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. who have bashed Meghan for everything from her doomed relationship to her staged smiles — Doria has been nothing but supportive. In fact, she was on her best behavior at Meghan’s wedding! She was the only family member of Meghan’s to attend and was all smiles in her mint green dress.

That wasn’t the only time that Doria was included in a major royal milestone! Her reaction to Meghan’s pregnancy news in October, according to a royal spokesperson, was featured alongside the Queen’s. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

But why stop with weddings and birth announcements? If this report is true, it sounds like Meghan’s mom will really be integrated into her daughter’s new life. What’s next — a guest room with her name on it?