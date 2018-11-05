‘Manifest’ Recap: Cal’s ‘Calling’ Leads The Group To Missing 828 Passengers

Eleven people vanished after stepping off flight 828, and Cal’s illness could reveal details about their disappearance. Read our ‘Manifest’ recap for more.

Manifest is all about Cal again, and it’s become clear that he’s the link between the passengers on Flight 828, and whatever TF happened to them on that plane. Cal wakes up screaming in the middle of the night, with a 103 degree fever. He’s shouting a word over and over again that turns out to be “help me” in Bulgarian. As it turns out, there was a man onboard the plane, Marco, who was walking up and down the aisle repeating that (he needed help with his customs form). Cal is now connected to him. When Cal’s in bed at the hospital, burning up with a fever and screaming “hurry” in Bulgarian, our mystery man is somewhere mysterious, doing the same.

Ben believes that their calling — the voices, the hallucinations — “is connected to what’s making him sick.” Or, hear me out. Cal’s cancer, which he had before they got on the plane, is making him sick. Either way, something’s up with Cal and Marco. Meanwhile, Michaela is back on her bulls**t and dragging Jared into all of her conspiracies. Hasn’t he been through enough? She’s gone sniffing into other passengers’ business and figured out that the Bulgarian guy was helped by a woman named Anne, a translator.

Anne, like many on the plane, found themselves back in the world without homes to go back to. The government bused them to shelters, and she swears that Marco was on one of those buses. Five buses left the airport hanger, but only four are accounted for. Michaela drags Jared all over upstate New York looking for the fifth bus, and manages to track something down: a large facility surrounded by guards with AR-15s. Normal and not suspicious at all! She finally tells Jared about the calling, and he pretty much reacts the way you’d expect. And yet, he’s still pining for her. Lourdes who?

Rather than stay at the hospital with Cal, who is fighting for his life, and a distraught Grace, Ben bails to find answers about the facility. Though he doesn’t know it, he and Michaela are right. Eleven 828 passengers are being held there against their will and being experimented on. When Marco get tortured, so does Cal. While Cal’s fever breaks and everything seems fine, we’ve all watched enough of this show to know that it’s only temporary.