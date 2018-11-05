Mac Miller’s Cause Of Death: Toxicology Report Reveals Rapper Died From Mix Of Fentanyl & Cocaine

Nearly two months after Mac Miller tragically died at the age of 26, the Coroner’s Office has released the result of his toxicology report and official cause of death — a fatal mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Mac Miller died from a “mixed drug toxicity,” the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Nov. 5, via TMZ. The rapper, who passed away at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, had fentanyl (the same drug found in Prince’ system when he died in 2016), cocaine and alcohol in his system, according to the toxicology findings. Mac’s death has been listed as an “accidental overdose” by the Coroner. Mac was found unconscious at his home in California around noon on Sept. 7. When officials arrived, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s no secret that Mac spent years struggling with substance abuse. His ex, Ariana Grande, even admitted that she ended their relationship earlier this year because she wasn’t able to help him with his issues. However, even after they broke up and she got engaged to Pete Davidson, she made it very clear that she was still concerned about his well-being — when Mac as arrested for DUI after crashing his car in May, she tweeted, “Pls take care of yourself.” Ariana was devastated when Mac died in September, and apologized for not being able to “fix” him in a special tribute to him on Instagram.

Shortly after Mac’s tragic death, Ariana ended her engagement to Pete, and it was reported that news of Mac’s passing is what took a toll on her and led to the split. She has been pouring herself into her music ever since, and even released a song about all of her exes called “Thank U, Next” on Nov. 3. In the song’s lyrics, she mentions Mac by name (his real name, Malcolm), and makes it clear that she looks back on their time together fondly.

“Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel,” Ari sings on the song. She also references Big Sean (“Thought I’d end up with Sean but it wasn’t a match), Ricky Alvarez (“Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh”) and Pete (“Even almost got married, and for Pete I’m so thankful”).