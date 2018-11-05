‘L&HH Hollywood’: A1 Demands A DNA Test From Lyrica — Plus: Did She Really Have Sex With Safaree?

It looks like we’re finally going to learn who Lyrica’s baby daddy is, as A1 demanded she take a DNA test during the Nov. 5 season finale of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’!

The Nov. 5 season finale of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood put a spotlight on A1 and Lyrica and the ongoing struggles they’ve gone through this past season. For starters, A1 met up with Safaree and finally demanded some answers regarding whether or not he actually slept with Lyrica. Safaree said he never hooked up with Lyrica, but when it came to sending her nude pics and a video, he pleaded the fifth. He said he couldn’t remember whether or not he sent Lyrica any racy messages. A1 rolled his eyes at this, but at least they didn’t have sex, right? Well, that’s if you even believe what Safaree said.

Unfortunately for Lyrica, A1 didn’t know who to believe. Despite Safaree denying any sort of hookup with A1’s wife, he still wanted to get a DNA test to prove that their unborn baby is his. And to be honest, we can’t say we blame him. We’d want to get a DNA test, too. Especially after so many men have started rumors about hooking up with Lyrica. She was “disappointed” to hear that A1 wanted a DNA test, but she agreed to take one so they could move forward with their relationship.

On a positive note, Lyrica and A1 still moved forward and renewed their vows. A1 said that until the baby’s proven to not be his, he’s going to treat it like it is. And this admission made Lyrica break down in tears during their vow renewal ceremony. She was so happy to hear that A1 wanted to be with her “forever”. Let’s just hope that when those DNA test results do come back, he’s proven to be baby Bentley’s daddy.

In other L&HH news, Moniece and Princess Love got into a major scuffle during the wedding ceremony. Cake and champagne glasses were thrown, but security guards managed to keep them away from each other. Oh, and Apple finally learned that her dad is not her biological father — and he knew since the day she was born. He just didn’t tell her because he thought she needed a father figure.