Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner: See The Momager’s Sweetest Pics With Her Kids & Grandkids

Everybody’s favorite momager is celebrating a birthday today! We’re honoring Kris Jenner’s special day by taking a look through some of her sweetest moments with her kids and grandkids!

Happy birthday, Kris Jenner! The momager turned 63 today, Nov. 5, which is cause for celebration! And what better way to honor the KarJenner matriarch than to reminisce in some of her best moments with the rest of her famous family. From red carpet appearances with Kim Kardashian to hangouts in the pool with Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, the motherly moments between Kris and her kids are practically endless.

The birthday celebrations started before today, though. The reality star’s youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, couldn’t wait to surprise her with her birthday gift, so she gave it to her a week earlier. So on the evening of Oct. 29, the lip-kit mogul headed over to her mom’s house to present her with her “dream car” – a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari that retails for $250,000.

Being the social media maven that she is, Kylie documented the reveal on her Instagram story. “I’m on my way to my mom’s house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I’ve had this for the last month and I’m so excited to finally be giving it to her,” she told her followers. “It’s a little dark outside so I hope that you could see it good.”

She then filmed Kris coming outside in her pajamas in total shock over the generous gift. “What is that? Are you kidding me?” she gasped. “That’s from you? Oh my god. Oh my god!” After hugging her 21-year-old daughter, Kris climbed into her new ride. ““I don’t even know what to do. How do I even start it?” Well, she’s had seven days before her birthday to figure it out, so we hope she goes for a joyride today! Have a great birthday, Kris!