Kourtney Kardashian: Why She Feels Bad For SofIa Richie After She’s Spotted Crying With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian knows first hand how tough life with Scott Disick can be. We’ve got details on why she’s empathizing with his GF Sofia Richie after their tear-filled fight.

After nine years and three kids with Scott Disick, 35, Kourtney Kardashian knows exactly what the ups and downs are like being in a relationship with The Lord. He recently got into a fight in Australia that left his current GF Sofia Richie, 20, visibly in tears. “Kourtney feels bad for Sofia. Kourt is well aware of some of the troubles Scott and Sofia have been dealing with so her heart goes out to Sofia. Kourtney knows first hand how challenging and frustrating it can be to be in a relationship with Scott,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourt has experienced how stubborn, unpredictable and sometimes immature Scott can be. But Kourt also knows how wonderfully charming, sweet and loving Scott can be too, so she know how tough it can be to be in a relationship with him,” our insider continues. Sofia was photographed wiping away tears from her eyes as she and her beau had a blowout fight at Melbourne, Australia’s Derby Day on Nov. 3. They looked equally glum after jetting out of Oz and returning to LA on Nov. 5.

“While Kourtney feels sympathetic to Sofia, a small part of her also hopes things end soon between Scott and Sofia too. Kourtney still misses Scott, has feelings for him and has never given up the idea of having more children with him,” our source adds. The former couple could have had a baby making session when they vacationed with their three kids in Bali for Keeping Up With The Kardashians before Scott jetted off to Australia to meet up with his young love. But even though Kourt has always wanted one more child with her baby daddy, she knows to leave well enough alone when it comes to their former love life.