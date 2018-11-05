‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Urges Khloe To Dump Tristan Thompson After Cheating — ‘He’ll Never Change’

Kim Kardashian admits she pleaded with Khloe to call things off with Tristan Thompson on the Nov. 4 episode of ‘KUWTK’! Here’s what she said about Tristan’s cheating scandal!

Kim Kardashian is livid with Tristan Thompson in the Nov. 4 episode of KUWTK and she even admits she told Khloe Kardashian to call things off with him following his cheating scandal. At one point, Kim talks to Kris Jenner and her grandma MJ Campbell about Tristan’s infidelity, saying, “I told [Khloe], ‘What are you going to get out of him? You’re going to be worried and nervous and have an insecure life because if he’s not faithful now, he’ll never change.'” However, she also revealed in an interview that as much as she wanted to have Khloe dump Tristan, Kim really sympathized with her. “I definitely feel helpless because she’s confused,” Kim admitted. “She doesn’t know what to do and we don’t really know what to do, but we want to be there for her. Honestly, it’s like… I’m in shock. We love Tristan. This is nothing that we suspected. We thought she finally found her prince charming, her happy ending. And then…. f***. It just’s just… why her? It really, really sucks.”

Meanwhile, Khloe in the episode tried to make sure that everyone acted normally around Tristan during the delivery of True, despite his infidelity. “Everyone wants me to make a decision right this second,” she told Kourtney Kardashian on the phone. “I just want to go and give birth and try to focus on that and enjoy this and enjoy it with him. As crazy as that sounds, I want to enjoy it with him. I don’t want negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want him to feel uncomfortable or me to feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal for a minute.”

We reported earlier how ahead of this episode’s airing, Khloe reached out to her fans on Instagram to let them know how troubling this would be to watch, even all of these months later. “Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Khloe explained in a lengthy Instagram post. “To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail [SIC], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest KUWTK news. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from this past season in our gallery above!