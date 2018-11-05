Khloe Kardashian used an interesting caption to accompany her beach photo shoot! It’s been just one day since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal played out on ‘KUWTK,’ so could it be more than a coincidence?

The timing couldn’t have been more awkward for Khloe Kardashian’s latest social media post. We all just saw the KarJenner clan react to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity on the Nov. 4 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was so tense, Khloe herself even warned fans how “uncomfortable” the 30 minutes would be for her! While we’re still processing Kim, 38, tell Khloe that her sister’s baby daddy will “never change” on last night’s episode, Khloe added to the commotion by sharing a sizzling shot in a thong bikini to her Instagram on Nov. 5. But her post-baby stomach, which is already toned and tight, wasn’t the only shocking thing about the post! “I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous,” the 34-year-old reality television star captioned the photo, which was shot by Hrush Achemyan. Could there be more to the caption, aside from the fact that the wordplay complemented the ocean in the background?

To be fair, Khloe added that the saying is “one of [her] favorite quotes.” She tweeted the same words about the ocean in 2013, while she was still married to Lamar Odom, 38 — well before Tristan and Khloe’s time! However, it would hardly be surprising if the Good American co-founder did intend shade this time around. There was no cryptic message to decipher when she slammed the Cleveland Cavaliers player as his cheating was exposed on KUWTK last night! As we’ve told you, a fan watching Sunday’s drama commended the Kardashian sisters for being “so logical and supportive” and for remaining “calm,” but Khloe revealed she wasn’t that cool about the situation! “Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant 😏,” she tweeted back. Khloe didn’t bother to be subtle that time!

And we know that hookah lounge footage, which videoed Tristan fooling around with two women in October of 2017, isn’t a distant memory for Khloe. Ahead of the Nov. 4 KUWTK episode, Khloe told her Instagram followers that to “relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally.” In addition to her own words, we heard that while “Khloe still has a lot of love for Tristan,” they “still have major trust issues and it’s no exaggeration to say she’s got one foot in and one foot out when it comes to their relationship,” according to what a source close to the Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife!

With Khloe’s recent string of Instagram posts, we’re now wondering if she’ll still make the move to Ohio to be with Tristan! The Cavs player is in full-fledge NBA mode, as the season kicked off on Oct. 16.