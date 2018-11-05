Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Cheating As ‘KUWTK’ Airs: He’s LUCKY I Was 9 Mos. Pregnant

If Khloe Kardashian wasn’t pregnant when Tristan Thompson cheated…well, it wouldn’t have been good for him! Khloe joked on Twitter that he’s SO lucky that she wasn’t able to fight him! See her funny tweet.

Tristan Thompson better thank his lucky stars that he was caught cheating when he did, otherwise he’d have a rearranged face! A fan tweeted at Khloe Kardashian during Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians praising her “logical and supportive” sisters for not immediately beating Tristan up, and Khloe had a cheeky response. She heavily implied that if she weren’t about to give birth, she would’ve thrown some elbows herself! “Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏,” she tweeted. We stan a savage queen!

Honestly, no court in the country would convict her if she went off on Tristan. The November 4 episode of KUWTK was extremely emotional for Khloe, who had to relive one of the hardest experiences of her life all over again, seven months later. The episode followed Khloe’s family finding out that Tristan cheated on her with five women just days before her due date. Kim Kardashian predicted the stress would send her into labor, and she was right. Since they’re the Kardashians, the KUWTK cameras were there for everything.

While Khloe told her sisters that she was desperate to get back to Los Angeles from Cleveland, it just wasn’t possible at nine months pregnant. As they all rushed out to Ohio to be by her side as she gave birth, Khloe pleaded with them to act normal around Tristan, who would be in the delivery room. I just want to go and give birth and try to focus on that and enjoy this and enjoy it with him. As crazy as that sounds, I want to enjoy it with him. I don’t want negativity in the delivery room,” she said. “I don’t want him to feel uncomfortable or me to feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal for a minute.”

Since the episode aired, Khloe and Tristan have welcomed daughter True Thompson into the world, moved on from the cheating scandal, and seem legitimately happy together. She can forgive…but she can’t forget!