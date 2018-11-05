Kate Gosselin ‘Furious’ With Jon For Sharing New Photo With Their Son Collin

Kate Gosselin thinks that Jon was egging her on by posting a rare picture with their 14-year-old son Collin, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why the reunion post ticked her off so much.

It was a rare sight to see Jon Gosselin, 41, pictured with one of his kids other than Hannah, 14, whom we’ve learned lives with him “full time.” But his ex-wife Kate, 43, didn’t appreciate the surprise on her ex-husband’s Instagram feed on Nov. 4! After Jon shared a photo with their son Collin, 14, along with Hannah, Kate is sensing there was more to the seemingly innocent family portrait. “Kate is furious over Jon’s photos he has posted with Collin,” a source close to the Kate Plus 8 star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She feels like he was posting just to make her mad and it worked.”

The post may have especially come as a shock since Kate enrolled Collin in a program away from home for children with “special needs,” which she confirmed in a 2016 interview with People. And although Hannah may live with Jon, Kate reportedly has “full custody” of all eight kids, according to People’s source. “Kate hates not being in control of the kids and she cannot stand to see Jon with Collin,” our source continues. “Kate is very hard to get along with on a good day, so Jon knew exactly what he was doing and how posting that photo would make Kate feel.” And Jon didn’t hide his anger about Kate’s decision to send their son away! He claimed that she pulled Collin out of his old private school “without consulting him,” he told ET in a 2016 interview. He was also stumped as to where exactly his son went. “I mean, I ask but she doesn’t tell me,” he told the outlet. “She doesn’t answer any of my texts.”

“As the kids are getting older, they can see how their mom can be — She’s bossy, controlling and extremely hard to tolerate, so it’s not a surprise that Collin wants to now have a closer relationship with his dad,” our source adds. “The kids are definitely starting to choose sides now that they are older, and this latest move infuriates Kate.” She even pointed out that her twins Mady and Cara had been through “turbulent times,” and wrote that she “fought nail and tooth for the best” of her daughters, in an Instagram post for their 18th birthday on Oct. 8.

It’s unclear whether or not Collin also visited his mom during his “weekend visit,” as Jon called it. The father of eight posted another photo of Collin on Nov. 5, which showed his son, who was all smiles, sitting in a chair at a barber salon. Jon thanked his son’s barber for “welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut!!!” The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star lasted posted a reunion photo with Collin in May for the teenager’s birthday.