Kanye West Trolled By Burger King After He Declares His Love For McDonald’s & Fans Think It’s Hilarious

Kanye West professed his love for McDonald’s & Burger King had some thoughts about this alliance. Read the fast-food company’s hilarious clap backs here!



We should have seen Kanye West‘s love of McDonald’s coming: He has a hit song (with a weird music video) called “I Love It,” McDonald’s had a hit slogan “I’m lovin’ it.” Despite these similarities, many fans were shocked when Kanye not only proclaimed his love for the fast-food joint on Twitter, he declared that “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant.” That’s right, it’s his favorite… restaurant. Of course, McDonald’s eternal rival Burger King had some thoughts about this. In response, Burger King replied, “eyes still closed I guess.” On top of that, Burger King UK wrote, “Explains a lot.” After their clap back went viral, they went on to tweet, “If we knew this was going to blow up we would have made a soundcloud..”

We reported earlier how the acts of violence perpetrated at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27 really made him change his mind about Trump. “[T]he violence of the past week was really jarring,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It set Kanye thinking, and the conclusions he came to were really unsettling and disturbing to him. Kanye’s realized there’s a very high price to pay for the rhetoric that’s being spoken by the president he was endorsing, and it’s dawned on him that he can’t just pick and choose parts of Trump’s agenda that he likes. It’s all or nothing.”

Previously, Kanye revealed that he’d be taking a step back from entering the world of politics in a series of tweets. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he tweeted. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

eyes still closed I guess https://t.co/Z8pzojmDgb — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 4, 2018

If we knew this was going to blow up we would have made a soundcloud.. — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding Kanye. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent pics in our gallery above.