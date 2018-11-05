Kanye West Donates $126,000 To Democrat Candidate After ‘Distancing Himself’ From Trump

Kanye West just can’t stay out of the political scene. After supporting Trump, and then ‘distancing’ himself from the President, he dropped a cool $126,000 donation on a Democratic candidate for mayor.

It was just a week ago, on Oct. 30, that Kanye West, 41, announced he would be distancing himself from politics completely, but now, it’s been revealed the rapper donated a large sum of money to Chicago Democratic Mayoral candidate, Amara Enyia. The show of support comes as a shock after Ye infamously spent the last two years singing the praises of Donald Trump, and even accused the Democratic party of spreading messages he “doesn’t” believe, and “misuse” of power.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kanye support Amara though – before his whopping $126,000 donation,the rapper appeared front and center at her Oct. 23 rally, with fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper at his side. Plus, he dished out $73,540 in support of her campaign one day before the rally, on Oct. 22. We can’t help but wonder how left-leaning politician Amara feels about Ye having worn his infamous MAGA hat.

Several weeks before his show of support for Amara, on Oct. 11, Kanye embarked on a trip to the Oval Office, for a bizarre meeting with the President. During his visit, the rapper spiraled into a shocking 10-minute rant, where he stated that there needs to be a male president. and that wearing his MAGA hat makes him feel like he has ‘superpowers’. Ye soon switched up his beliefs though. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” his full Oct. 30 Tweet read.

It seems like Kanye just can’t get his political beliefs straight, and it has taken a toll on his wife, Kim Kardashian, 38. She was “mortified and heartbroken” after seeing her husband’s meeting with Trump, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s just sad,” our insider told us. “The problem is, there’s no telling Kanye how to act, and there’s no advising him to be calm or cool. He’s going to launch into whatever he wants, and Kim has to be there to pick up the pieces afterwards.”