Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Dating Again 5 Mos. After Dominique Potter Split

It’s official! Kailyn Lowry is off the market again and the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star confirmed the news herself. Here’s how she did it.

Kailyn Lowry, 26, is a single lady no more. The Teen Mom 2 star has confirmed that – five months after she split from her ex Dominique Potter – she’s dating again. The mom-of-three broke the news to her fans during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories feed on Nov. 4, according to Us Weekly. When one follower asked her, “Are you single?” the reality TV star responded with a one-word reply, “Nope.” But who is she dating? Kailyn didn’t divulge.

Kailyn’s romantic status was revealed months after her split from her ex-girlfriend Dominque in June. The Teen Mom star addressed their relationship (which she had largely kept on the downlow) on Twitter on June 2. She tweeted, “Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but I don’t think I really handled it properly.”

Whether or not that means that Kailyn will keep this new romance under wraps and away from the MTV cameras, remains to be seen. As for her other romances, Teen Mom 2 fans are very familiar with the men who have been in her life. As fans know Kailyn has son Isaac, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Her second son – 5-year-old Javi – was born during her marriage to her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She had her youngest child, Lux, 1, with Chris Lopez.

During a Teen Mom 2 special in September a tearful Kailyn got very real about her love for her ex Chris. “In a way I hate him, because I feel like I really gave my all to him and I didn’t get that back,” she said. “But then on the other hand, it’s like I want to thank him because I learned that I am capable of loving someone and like, truly, being faithful and committed in a relationship. And it’s sad, because I have kids with Jo and Javi as well, but I just didn’t love them the way I loved Chris.” We’re glad that Kailyn seems to have found love again, whoever the mystery person that she’s dating is.