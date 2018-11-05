Justin Bieber ‘Missing A Feeling Of Happiness,’ Even With Hailey Baldwin: He Can’t ‘Enjoy Everything’

Despite his brand new marriage to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber reportedly still has days when he feels ‘empty and confused,’ as if there’s some vital happiness ‘missing’ from his life.

Justin Bieber, 24, is a world-famous pop star, rich beyond his wildest dreams and married to Hailey Baldwin, 21. So, why is he constantly seen being so unhappy? As it turns out, Justin “has his up and down days like everyone else,” a source close to the Biebs told PEOPLE. “What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused. He feels something is missing from his life that can’t be bought. It’s a missing feeling of happiness.

“He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey,” the insider added. “It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before.” Justin – who has been seen being visibly upset in public multiple times over the past few months – was spotted crying on Oct. 28 as he and Hailey hit up Universal Studios’ Harry Potter-themed bar. The singer looked “distressed and disheveled,” which mirrored his reaction on Oct. 11. Justin broke down in tears in the passenger seat of a car as his wife, Hailey, took the wheel.

“You got good days and you got bad days,” Justin said on Aug. 8 when speaking to a cameraman about an earlier crying incident. Justin owned up to the crying, but reassured everyone that he and his then-fiancée were doing just fine. While holding up a copy of Timothy Keller’s book, The Meaning of Marriage, Justin said, “It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days.”

Even though Justin reportedly feels like he’s “missing” something from his life, he and Hailey continue to enjoy their honeymoon period. The two even got couples’ tattoos! Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang (aka Keith McCurdy) revealed that both Biebs and Hailey “got a tattoo,” and that Justin’s new ink is on his face! “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo.” While Bang Bang didn’t reveal where it was, he said the new ink was next to Justin’s eyebrow and include “little words.”