Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Families Are Hoping A Baby ‘Won’t Be Too Far Off’

While Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin haven’t had their official wedding yet, a source close to the couple to HL EXCLUSIVELY that their families are hoping they have a baby soon!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have the rest of their lives ahead of each other, but they might soon be adding to their already growing family sooner than expected. A source close to the newlyweds told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the Biebers and the Baldwins are getting along. “Family is incredibly important to Hailey and Justin, so obviously they want their families to spend as much time together as possible,” our source told us. “Right now everybody is still getting to know each other, but the Biebers and Baldwins have a lot in common and they are already becoming really close.”

When it comes down to it, both sets of families are looking forward to seeing a little one on the way. “They share the same family and faith values, and everybody is united in their commitment to helping and supporting Hailey and Justin as they start out on their married life together,” our source went on to say. “It’s a really happy and exciting time for both families with a wedding to plan and the prospect of a new grandchild somewhere soon on the horizon.”

And that expectation is mirrored in Justin and Hailey’s game plan — they want to have a child together fairly soon. “Both Hailey and Justin are being teased about starting a family soon,” our source added. “Even though they’ve not had their official wedding yet, it’s pretty safe to say that a baby won’t be too far off. It’s certainly next on their agenda.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Justin and Hailey. In the meantime, check out their most romantic moments together in our gallery above.