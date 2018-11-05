Jon Gosselin Poses With Son Collin In Rare Photo 3 Years After Kate Sent Teen Away For ‘Special Needs’

Collin Gosselin spent the weekend with his dad, Jon Gosselin, and sister, Hannah, giving fans the chance to see a rare photo of the teenager, who lives in a treatment center for ‘special needs.’ See the sweet photo here!

Jon Gosselin got to spend time with TWO of his kids over the weekend, and he shared a sweet photo on Instagram for fans. In the pic, Jon poses next to his kids, Collin and Hannah, 14, for a sweet shot. It’s especially rare to see Collin spending time with his dad, as it was revealed in 2016 that the teenager does not live with the rest of his siblings. Instead, he lives in a special treatment center because he has “special needs,” his mom, Kate Gosselin, confirmed. It’s unclear how much time Jon gets to spend with Collin, but he did also post a photo with the 14-year-old back in May, when they got together to celebrate his birthday.

Meanwhile, Hannah seems to spend most of her time at her dad’s house, despite the rest of the six siblings living with Kate. Kate reportedly has custody of all eight kids, according to People, but as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported in August, Hannah lives with Jon “full time.” Jon posts photos with Hannah quite often, and she was noticeably missing from the back to school photo that Kate posted of the other six kids earlier this year. Hannah and Collin are part of Jon and Kate’s sextuplets, along with Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, while their older sisters, Mady and Cara, 18, are twins.

It’s unclear if the other six children have a relationship with their dad, or how Jon and Collin were able to reunite. After all, when Kate first revealed that Collin had been getting treatment in a special facility for more than a year in 2016, Jon was furious. He even accused his ex of keeping information about Collin’s whereabouts from him.

All seems to be well now, though, as Jon, Hannah and Collin were all smiles in the family photo posted Nov. 4. “Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!” Jon captioned the pic. Aw!