Jessa Duggar Claps Back After Being Mom-Shamed For Letting Sons, 1 & 3, Use A Cell Phone

Some of Jessa’s followers do NOT approve of giving her little ones screen time — but the reality star isn’t taking the mom shame lying down! See what she had to say about this ‘essential’ parenting practice.

Jessa Duggar, 26, isn’t here for the haters! When the Counting On star posted a pic of her sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 1, using a cell phone, she was hit with a slew of negative comments — even though she wrote that they were only looking at sports stats. “We all grew up without games and phones,” one user wrote. “We learned patience and manners out and about. I think they’ll survive just fine without it, for now.” Another added, “Just FYI — it’s recommended that children under 2 should have no screen time.” But tons of fans came to Jessa’s defense, basically pointing out that she’d ask for advice if she wanted it! She did give birth to Spurgeon and Henry, after all, so she can make her own parenting decisions if she wants to. Why is that so hard to understand?

As on point as the clap-backs were, Jessa didn’t need anyone coming to her defense. She did just fine on her own! “At this point we don’t let them play games or anything on our phones, but they do enjoy getting to watch some Peppa Pig on special occasions usually if we’re out and about and it’s pushing nap time, or if we’re at a restaurant and they’ve been sitting for a long time,” she admitted. “I don’t want to rely on it, but on some occasions it can help us keep our sanity and avert meltdowns, and those two things I feel are essential to survival of toddlerhood. P.S. I’ve learned to always lock the phone down with guided access so they can’t switch off to another screen, or call or text or make an Amazon purchase.”

We love how honest and open Jessa is about parenting — both the good and the bad moments. What she and her husband Ben Seewald, 23, are doing isn’t easy, and she acknowledges that.

That’s why we wish Instagram users would leave the reality star alone! Whether she’s cutting Henry’s hair herself or letting both of her sons mess around in mud, she can’t seem to escape the negative comments.