Jinger Duggar’s Husband Slammed For Cultural Appropriation For Posting Pic With Native American Art

Is Jeremy Vuolo’s latest post a cute father/daughter photo or a moment of cultural appropriation? See the controversial shot that has some ‘Counting On’ fans dissing the new dad.

After Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted a father/daughter pic with three-month-old Felicity saying it was “Time for reflection,” Counting On fans were left wondering what exactly the new dad meant — especially since the photo featured Native American art. The reality star and his little one looked like they were superimposed onto a teepee painting, but would that be considered cultural appropriation? Some Instagram users sure thought so. “If there is a deeper meaning behind this post please do share,” one wrote. “If not please know that taking elements of another culture (especially one that has been as mistreated as Native Americans) and using them flippantly for your own artistic design is completely inappropriate. I do respect you and maybe you aren’t aware, trying to give you the benefit of the doubt.” Another added, “Benefitting from someone else’s culture? Not okay.”

Others, though, were quick to defend Jinger Duggar‘s husband. “I would just like to know how this is cultural appropriation?” one of his followers asked. “To me it’s just a picture of a man looking at a framed picture of a teepee. Is it not ok to look at pictures? Im lost.” Whatever the case, this is not the first time that Jeremy and his wife have been bashed for cultural appropriation. Who could forget the time they took their newborn daughter to Chicago for a Cubs game and were slammed for letting the little one wear a maroon turban to cover her head? The couple, who have been married since 2016, ignored the hate and continued to post pictures of Felicity wearing the same headwear.

Jinger and Jeremy are no strangers to negative comments on social media. Even though their daughter was born just three months ago, they’ve already faced an endless onslaught of criticism against their parenting skills.

Jinger has even disabled her Instagram comments in the past to keep haters from doing what they do best — and we don’t blame her! Since people have found issue with everything from Felicity’s nickname to her baby mittens, the new mom just can’t win.