Farrah Abraham In Final Negotiations To Get Her Own New Show After ‘Teen Mom’ Firing

Is Farrah Abraham coming back to the silver screen? The former ‘Teen Mom’ star is reportedly in talks for a show of her own. We’ve got all the details!

Onto the next! After getting canned from Teen Mom OG, it looks like Farrah Abraham, 27, has set her sights on an exciting new project — another show! The reality star, who was part of the MTV franchise for eight years before her 2017 departure, is close to making a deal for a show about working moms, according to TMZ. Farrah did have lunch with her manager David Weintraub and Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer Jeff Jenkins, after all, and if that doesn’t reality show written all over it, we don’t know what does! It’s clear the mother of one has something exciting in the works, and the outlet claims that two networks are already interested and negotiating.

Sounds like it won’t be long until Farrah’s face is back on television! But for anyone who misses her dose of drama on Teen Mom OG, the reality star still manages to make headlines. Not only did she build up a bunch of hype around a boxing match for anti-bullying awareness, only to cancel it at the last minute, but she has also been slaying on social media. From training in a thong to skinny dipping on a Costa Rican vacation, the reality star sure knows how to keep fans on their toes. If she does wind up on a new show, she’s definitely got a built-in audience already!

But we do know who probably won’t be watching. Farrah has butted heads with many of her Teen Mom OG costars, and they haven’t kept their dislike of the former adult film star a secret. “Anybody’s better than Farrah,” Catelynn Lowell, 26, even said after Bristol Palin, 28, and Cheyenne Floyd, 26, were hired on as replacements in season seven.