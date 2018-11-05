Liz Hurley Flaunts Ageless Body At 53 In New Teeny-Tiny Bikini — See Video

It may be the start of November, but that’s not stopping Elizabeth Hurley from rocking a tiny bikini! The queen of endless summer flaunted her flawless figure in a sexy new swimsuit!

“Peachy Maldivian morning,” Elizabeth Hurley, 53, captioned a Nov. 4 Instagram picture. This latest post from the Royals star showed in a pink and blue bikini that was barely there. The swimsuit — another addition to the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line — clung to her amazing body, leaving her fans absolutely speechless. If that wasn’t enough, on Nov. 5, she shared a video of her dancing to Bananarama’s “Venus,” undoing her bathrobe in a sexy dance that showed that “she’s got it.” Judging by the comments section on this sizzling picture, many fans would love the chance to say “good morning” to Ms. Hurley, and that at 53, she’s definitely still has “it.”

Liz proved that summer is truly a state of mind. While the temperatures are dropping in the northern hemisphere, she has headed below the equator to keep the season going. The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star decided November was the perfect month to take a holiday on Milaidhoo Island off in Maldives. While enjoying the summer sun (as it is summer down south) she flaunted a form-fitting, blue leopard cover up that matched her bikini bottoms. In another photo, she wore a light pink coverup with plunging cleavage. Wow!

It appears that even when she covers up, she gets even sexier. Take the one-piece she wore on Oct. 23. She called it her “most flattering one-piece” ever,” and she was certainly right! Of course, it helps that Elizabeth has a knockout, killer body, but the green swimsuit she wore not only offered some sizzling cleavage, but it was indeed quite complementary of all her body’s curves.

Just because Liz was on holiday during Halloween didn’t mean she wasn’t going to take part. Plus, leave it to her to incorporate a swimsuit into her “costume.” With Carl Douglas’s “Kung Fu Fighting” playing, Liz wrapped up her face and was the sexiest ninja ever! With a black one-piece swimsuit – and makeup sharper than any poisoned dagger – Liz threw some high kicks, a few punches before…falling back on her adorable bum. While she seems to be a black belt when it comes to bikinis, it looks like she needs some work on her martial arts.