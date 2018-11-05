Keo Motsepe’s ‘DWTS’ Vlog: Evanna Lynch Has ‘Surprised Me In So Many Different Ways’

Can you believe the ‘DWTS’ quarterfinals are already here? Keo Motsepe opens up in his EXCLUSIVE vlog before the Nov. 5 episode about how Evanna Lynch has adapted to learning two dances in one week!

Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch have made it to the Dancing With the Stars quarterfinals, which means they’re only a few weeks away from the finals. In his second EXCLUSIVE vlog for week 7, Keo raves about how Evanna has handled learning the team dance and a rumba. “It’s been a rough week,” he says in our EXCLUSIVE vlog. “We had team dance and also our own dance. For Evanna learning with a group.. she’s a powerhouse that girl, man. That girl has surprised me in so many different ways, and I cannot wait for her to show you guys our beautiful rumba. The rumba is going to be very beautiful.”

The Nov. 5 episode is Country Night, and it’s going to be an epic night from start to finish. Country singer Carly Pearce will be performing her hit “Every Little Thing” while Keo and Evanna perform their rumba. Keo notes that the rumba is “very romantic, very intimate,” so get ready to see a side to Evanna you’ve never seen before! We’re crossing our fingers that they get that coveted 30 out of 30 score!

The dynamic duo will also be teaming up with Bobby Bones, Sharna Burgess, John Schneider, Emma Slater, Milo Manheim, and Witney Carson for their team dance. Team HayNow will be dancing to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton. We can’t wait to see this dance!

There are just 8 couples left, and there will be an elimination at the end of the night. Keep Team Kevanna in the game! Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.