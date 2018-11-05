It appears Demi Lovato’s relationship with Henri Alexander Levi is heating up. The two snuggled close together as they headed to an AA meeting after a cute coffee date.

Demi Lovato, 26, and Henri Levi were spotted grabbing coffee out in West Hollywood on Nov. 4, according to TMZ, one day after they were spotted holding hands together in a Beverly Hills restaurant. The coffee wasn’t the only thing getting steamy on the streets of LA, as the PDA between these two was warm and sweet. The pictures – WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE – show that these two have gotten really close, as both Demi and Henri walked with their arms around each other. Following this coffee meeting, sources tell TMZ that Demi and Henri went to an AA meeting that night.

Henri, who founded the label Elfants Riches Deprimes in 2012, has been in and out of rehab since he was a teen, according to TMZ. The two reportedly met a few years back when they were both seeking treatment for their respective substance abuse issues. Something must have connected between them, as they were then spotted holding hands at the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Nov. 3. With Henri’s fingers locked around hers, Demi’s mouth was open in a wide smile. It was good to see her happy, after all that she’s been through recently.

Demi reportedly finished up a 90-day stint in rehab on Nov. 3, three months after her near-fatal overdose on July 24. After spending 10 days in the hospital, she checked herself into a treatment center in August, and seemingly finished up her stay there in early November. In addition to her appearance at the restaurant with Henri, she was reportedly seen at a Beverly Hills spa over the past weekend, and this coffee date before her AA meeting shows that she’s taking her sobriety seriously.

While Demi has yet to speak out about finishing rehab, she has thanked her fans following her brush with death. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote on Aug. 25. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. … I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”