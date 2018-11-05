Danielle Fishel Married: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Weds Jensen Karp In Romantic Ceremony

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Congrats are in order for Danielle Fishel, who married Jensen Karp on November 4! See the stunning photos from their beautiful ceremony!

Danielle Fishel, 37, is married! But, no, the Boy Meets World did not marry Cory Matthews. She said “I do” with Drop The Mic producer Jensen Karp on November 4! The newlyweds took to social media to share the first photos from the emotional ceremony, where they are pictured hugging and smiling on their big day! — See the stunning snaps, below!

“That’s Mrs. Karp to you,” Fishel captioned one adorable wedding portrait on Twitter. She wore a traditional white dress in the photo, which featured lace short sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The actress wore her hair in an up do’ for her wedding, with a long veil draped over her low bun. Meanwhile, Karp looked dapper in a navy blue suit with black trimming.

Karp also posted his own wedding shot to Instagram. “Today I married my soulmate,” he captioned the photo of him staring at his smiling bride. “We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. @daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

News of Fishel and Karp’s engagement actually came from Hailey Baldwin, back in March 2018. The model, who hosts Drop The Mic on TBS, announced the news on her Instagram story. “We have a drop the mic engagement!!!!”, Baldwin captioned a photo of Fishel and Karp, who sipped on champagne.

As you may know, this wasn’t Fishel’s first trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Tim Belusko. They tied the knot in 2013, and Fishel quietly filed for divorce in 2015, with everything being finalized in March 2016. News of their split broke later in May 2016.