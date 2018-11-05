‘RHONJ’: Are Caroline Manzo & Jacqueline Laurita Returning? Melissa & Dolores Spill All

OMG! Could our dreams finally be coming true? We’ve been dying to see Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita return to ‘RHONJ’, and believe it or not, it could finally be happening!

We jumped for joy when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “could see” Jacqueline Laurita returning to the Bravo series after leaving at the end of Season 7. As for what it’d take for Jacqueline and her sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo, to actually return… well, Dolores isn’t sure. “That’s between them and Bravo. After what I’ve seen with Danielle [Staub] and Teresa [Giudice] becoming close, I never say never,” she told us. And guess what? Melissa Gorga is also interested in seeing Jacqueline and Caroline return. Yes, really.

When we specifically asked Melissa whether or not she’d be down for them returning, she told us, “I’d be here for it, definitely! I love the Manzos!” But when we asked her whether she thinks Caroline would actually return, she said, “I don’t. I think that she’s a grandma now and she’s enjoying relaxing in her life. If I were her, I wouldn’t!” Bummer! But as Dolores said, “never say never.” Right?

We must note, however, that Dolores didn’t seem so convinced when we suggested that the ladies probably “miss” filming the show. “I don’t know that they miss it. They did it for so long and I think everything has a point where you say, ‘OK, I’ve had enough,'” she told us.

Though, in January 2018, Caroline said “maybe“, when she was asked whether or not she’d ever return to Real Housewives of New Jersey, so there’s always hope! Caroline left the hit reality show at the end of the fifth season.

Season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, Nov. 7, on Bravo!