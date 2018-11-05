Brad Pitt Looks Super Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back At Hollywood Film Awards

Brad Pitt only gets better with age! The actor made a rare appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 4, with his long locks pushed back and the show’s host even called him ‘crazy hot!’ See the ‘steamy photos!

Brad Pitt, 54, made heads turn at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, November 4, 2018. The actor skipped the red carpet, and surprised fans when he appeared on stage to present the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award to Felix Van Groeningen, for his film Beautiful Boy. Pitt is a producer on the film. But, it was the actor’s good looks that stole the show, entirely!

Pitt, who is reportedly close to finalizing his divorce with ex, Angelina Jolie, looked stunning in an all black ensemble. His long, dirty blonde locks were down and pushed back as he hit the stage with confidence. And, we weren’t the only ones who thought Pitt looked dapper. The show’s host, Awkwafina even said seeing Pitt backstage with Ryan Gosling, who was on hand to present, was a moment in itself. “We should call the show ‘Crazy Hot Caucasians,’ ” she joked from the podium. “It’s very steamy back there.”

Pitt was more than proud to be on hand at the annual film awards. As mentioned, he was producer on Beautiful Boy, which is based on the memoirs Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction by David Sheff and Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines by Nic Sheff. It film stars Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet.

Brad Pitt attends the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The actor has been busy with work in wake of his divorce and custody battle with Jolie. Currently, he is filming the forthcoming Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in LA. His character, Cliff Booth is the reason he’s been sporting his long locks, and we’re not complaining. The film has a star-studded cast to say the list, including: Margaret Qualley, Lena Dunham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, James Marsden, Lorenza Izzo, Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Costa Ronin, Victoria Pedretti, and Madisen Beaty. The film is set for release in 2019.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood tells the story of a fading western TV star (DiCaprio), and his longtime stunt double (Pitt), as they struggle to adjust to a Hollywood they no longer recognize. DiCaprio’s character’s next-door neighbor, Sharon Tate will actually be played by his former Wolf of Wall Street on-screen lover, (Margot Robbie). Robbie’s character later becomes a victim of the Manson family’s infamous murders. The film is set for release in 2019.