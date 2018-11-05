Blake Shelton Jokes That Gwen Stefani ‘Expected More’ From Him As Sexiest Man Alive

As his reign as Sexiest Man Alive comes to an end, Blake Shelton dishes about the title — and reveals why Gwen Stefani may have been a little disappointed in him in the months since he got the honor!

Blake Shelton’s time as People’s Sexiest Man Alive will officially come to an end on the evening of Nov. 5, when the new cover star is revealed. “I feel like sexy ends when I’m not Sexiest Man Alive anymore,” Blake told Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview. “I feel like it doesn’t exist anymore. I feel like it’s over.” When Blake got the honor in 2017, he admitted he did not feel like he deserved it, but one person who was totally on-board with the decision was his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Unfortunately, the title may not have had the effect she was expecting!

When Ellen asked Blake if Gwen “expected more” from him after he got the Sexiest Man Alive honor, he joked, “She did. It’s supposed to be like a super power or whatever. I don’t think she felt the power that she thought!” The two have been dating for three years now, but when Ellen put a photo of them together up on the screen, he admitted he STILL can’t believe the pop star is in love with him. “Can y’all believe she’s with me?” he asked. “What is wrong with her. There’s something wrong with her.”

Well, Blake and Gwen both make it clear on social media quite often that they’re absolutely smitten with each other. In fact, just hours before his interview with Ellen came out, Blake took to Twitter to gush over his ‘love’ for the 49-year-old, as they spent a romantic weekend together in Oklahoma. So sweet!

Last week, Blake announced his 2019 Friends & Heroes tour, which kicks off in mid-February and goes until March 23. Blake will be joined by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina on the tour.